Overland woman gets 15-year prison term in deadly St. Charles robbery attempt

Autumn Nuspl and Michael A. Leslie, of Overland, were charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Brady Wood in downtown St. Charles. The three allegedly hatched a robbery plan, but Wood was killed by the would-be victim of the robbery.

ST. CHARLES — An Overland woman was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison in a deadly 2018 robbery attempt in downtown St. Charles.Autumn Nuspl, 22, was sentenced by Circuit Judge Michael Fagras after she pleaded guilty in a botched robbery that killed Brady David Wood, 31.Police said Wood, Nuspl and Michael A. Leslie, 30, of Overland, created a fake Facebook page under the name “Amanda Smith” to arrange a meeting with a man they thought had cash and drugs.Nuspl dropped off Leslie and Wood in downtown St. Charles, then picked up the man they planned to rob and brought him to the alley where Leslie and Wood were waiting, authorities say.Authorities said Wood and Leslie ambushed the victim in an alley in the 800 block of North Second Street armed with a BB gun that looked real. The victim had a real revolver and shot Wood in the neck, killing him.A plea hearing is set for April for Leslie in St. Charles County Circuit Court, his lawyer said Monday.St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar has said the shooter would not be charged because it was considered self-defense.

