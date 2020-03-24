🔥Overjoyed dachshund sprains overworked tail during Covid-19 quarantine with family🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The prospect of practising social distancing may seem like a dog’s life for many, but for one happy little dachshund, being cooped up with his family is almost perfect.

Almost – because seven-year-old sausage dog Rolo sprained his tail after wagging it too much amid hours of extra time with his loved ones during coronavirus quarantine.

Rolo’s owner, Emma Smith, shared the news of her pooch’s injury on Twitter in a post that has attracted a million likes to date.

“So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it’,” she said.

After being hounded for updates on Rolo’s condition by other social media users, Ms Smith went on to confirm on Instagram that the canine had been prescribed a course of painkillers and was on track to be better within a week.

Much to the relief of concerned Twitter fans, footage of the dachshund gently moving his tail from side-to-side later made the rounds online.

“He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air,” Ms Smith said.

The cautionary tale meanwhile attracted the attention of pet owners across the world, with several social media users sending Rolo messages of support featuring their own four-legged friends.

From Dave the Bulldog in Nottingham…

To Aspen in North Dakota…

Covid-19 concerns were momentarily put on pause as dog lovers came together to wish Rolo well.

Rolo, for his part, was floored by his new-found fame…

The dog has its own Instagram account which has attracted scores of new followers after the incident.