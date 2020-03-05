Overcoming nerves, rapper Tef Poe soars in his stage debut with Black Rep

Tef Poe in the Black Rep production of “Spell #7″

Photo by Phillip Hamer

With the Black Rep production of “Spell #7,” a familiar performer finds himself in new territory. It’s the stage debut for St. Louis rapper, activist and educator Tef Poe. He plays bartender Eli in the choreopoem, written by Ntozake Shange.Tef Poe (born Kareem Jackson), a Harvard Fellow at the W.E.B. DuBois Research Institute, says he has been a longtime admirer of founder and producing director Ron Himes’ work with the long-running troupe. “Generations of actors have gone through his hands,” he says. “It’s its own institution, next to other institutions that have more reach. I’m able to see up close and personal what he was able to build now. I’m motivated by that in a real way.”The Black Rep show also provides Tef Poe with what he calls separation.“Everyone here raps. Everyone sings. But everyone that raps and sings isn’t in the Black Rep production,” he says. “And for me, it’s about legacy as well. I’m still in the mindframe I just got here, haven’t done much and I’ve got to do more.”Other people might win two or three SLUM Fest Awards and think they’re the king of the city. I got 12. I don’t give myself credit for what I did yesteryear. It’s (about) what (you have) done lately.”“Spell #7” has added a week to its originally scheduled run at the A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre at Washington University.Q • How did “Spell #7” come about for you?A • I’d seen (Himes) and his wife at a Halloween party, and we talked. I said I was a fan of his work. Being a creative black kid in St. Louis, you come up knowing who he is. I was a fan on a major level before we met. I felt like we would walk away from the encounter with something. He called a few weeks later and said he’d be working on “Spell #7.”He asked if I had acted before. I said I’d done a few small films, music videos, of course, and “Whose Streets,” but never stage acting. I’ve never memorized lines and done choreography. He sent the script. I tried to read it as best I could. Ntozake has a special way of writing that can be challenging.Q • What was your feeling about the script?A • I knew it would be taking me out of my element. It was something of a challenge for me, but I need a challenge sometimes. I needed something I could actually work at and dig deep into.Q • Talk about your character, Eli.A • I understand my character to be a poet. I knew him to be a bartender. There were a lot of similarities. I used to own a bar. And there’s the social commentary about these being artists and actors and poets, and I’m part of that congregation of folks in real life. Everything lined up. It made sense. Once I got on set, I planted myself in the moment.Q • How nervous were you going into “Spell #7”?A • Max level. There were days in rehearsal I was like “What the hell are you doing, Tef?” And I could initially feel there were looks, like, “Ron, what are you doing?”Q • What were rehearsals like for you?A • I’ve been my own boss for a long time. There was a bit of anxiety attached to having to be somewhere for a set amount of hours every day, no matter what. The thing about the Black Rep is all these people are experienced in the area of theater. And Ron isn’t one of those people who is any more lenient to me because it was my first time doing this. It was immediately off to the races. We spent a couple of days at the table reading. I didn’t want any preferential treatment. I wanted to go through the same process as everyone else, and what I didn’t know I asked questions about. It was about learning on the job, getting the tone down of the character and trying to determine how I was going to approach this.Q • What was it like for you reciting lines that weren’t your own?A • Originally, in the heat of the moment, I was freaking out. Initially, I was having a moment. I’m used to a certain pace and getting stuff done very quickly, like getting added to music bills at the last minute. I learned to pick up what I needed to pick up for the task quickly. This wasn’t something where I was going to be able to microwave the task. This wasn’t fast food. It’s a full-course meal, and there was a lot of mental and spiritual stuff to go through.Q • How was opening night?A • By the time we reached opening night, we’d spent so much time together as a cast. We were coming off 20-hour tech rehearsals. By that point, we’d done the play so much it was programmed in us.

The Black Rep presents lesser-known Ntozake Shange play.

Q • Would you like to do more with the Black Rep?A • We’re talking about a bunch of different things now. Ron may direct a music video. We’re still trying to figure out what that’s going to be — what that would look like. Q • Are you interested in theater outside the Black Rep?A • I don’t turn nothing down but my collar. If it makes sense, I’ll full force ahead — let’s get it.Q • What’s the latest with your music?A • I have an acoustic show March 15 at Open Concept with Monkh (a guitarist who worked on Tef Poe’s “Black Julian” album). We have an all-acoustic project, guitar and rapping. I’m stripping myself all the way down. It’s influenced by Lauryn Hill. Corey Black is hosting.What “Spell #No. 7” • When Through March 15; various performance times • Where Washington University’s A.E. Hotchner Studio Theatre, Mallinckrodt Center, 6465 Forsyth Boulevard • How much $15-$50 • More info 314-534-3810; theblackrep.org

