🔥Over 430 Under Surveillance In Kerala Amid Coronavirus Scare: 10 Points🔥

Five people have been kept under observation at isolation wards in Kerala, where over 431 people have also been kept under surveillence at their homes.

Three persons have been kept under observation at an isolation ward in Delhi’s RML Hospital for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus, news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting officials. Mumbai reported its fourth suspected case after a 36-year-old man was admitted in the isolation ward. A 28-year man, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to the isolation ward of a Chandigarh hospital.

The Union health ministry has asked people who have a travel history to China since January 1 to report at the nearest health facility if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress etc.

A tourist from Thailand has died of coronavirus-like symptoms in West Bengal. Her samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. Meanwhile, a Chinese national, who had been kept in an isolation ward at a Kolkata hospital since Sunday, has been “cleared” of coronavirus.

The Centre has decided to take steps for possible evacuation of over 250 to 300 Indians who are reportedly stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials said the civil aviation ministry will also ask the airlines to make in-flight announcements and distribute “health cards” to all flights with direct or indirect connectivity to China.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan has asked chief secretaries and police chiefs of the five states bordering Nepal — Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim to review their preparedness for prevention and management of the coronavirus, news agency PTI reported.

The virus has caused alarm because it is still too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Also because it is new, humans have not been able to build immunity to it. Scientists hope to be testing the first possible vaccines in three months’ time. China is testing the HIV drug Aluvia as a treatment.

There are severe travel restrictions in Wuhan, with urban transport shut and outgoing flights suspended. Among other measures to contain the virus, China will halt all group tours, affecting tourism both at home and to other countries, from today.