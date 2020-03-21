🔥Over 195,000 people in U.S. have been tested for coronavirus, received results: official🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – More than 195,000 people in the United States have been tested for coronavirus and received results, Assistant U.S. Secretary for Health Brett Giroir said on Saturday.

Giroir said that tally does not include data from hospital-based laboratories, for which the government will receive data this week.

“There are priorities for testing,” Giroir said, noting healthcare workers, symptomatic individuals and the elderly.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Chris Prentice; Editing by Daniel Wallis

