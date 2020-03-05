🔥Outpouring of goodwill for Alabama woman battling hospital lawsuit🔥

Thousands of Americans face medical lawsuits in which hospitals sue them for astronomical unpaid bills. However, in the case of KC Roberts, relief came in a response she never expected – after speaking to CBS News about her nearly $37,000 unpaid medical debt, people around the country reached out to help. A non-profit Alabama law group even stepped in to fight her court battle. Anna Werner reports on the outpouring of goodwill and the industry problems that made it necessary.