🔥Outer Banks looks like Netflix’s next good teen series🔥

OUTER BANKS – Credit: Jackson Davis/Netflix Netflix is adding another teen series to its line up with Outer Banks, and it looks to be full of action and excitement.The Outer Banks is a beautiful set of barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, and now it is going to be the setting of a new Netflix original teen series starting on Wednesday, April 15.Netflix shared the official trailer for Outer Banks shows us glimpses of the beauty of the area, and the series looks to be filled with streamy romance, tight-knit friendships, an exciting treasure hunt, and lots of action.According to a report from Collider, the 10 episode series is co-created and produced by Jonas and Josh Pate and Shannon Burke. The trailer lays out some facts about living in the area: it is a paradise on earth, but it is divided by the upper and working-class people. More eloquently worded in the trailer as “Two tribes, one island.”Outer Banks has a great cast of young actors, including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, and Drew Starkey. John B (Stokes) is the leader of a group of working-class teens who just want to have a good summer. But, when they discover an abandoned boat that belonged to John B’s missing father, their summer turns into something dangerous. They find out his father’s disappearance may have something to do with $400 million in missing gold. With a treasure map in hand, they decide to go in search of the treasure.You can view the trailer here: As you can see from the trailer, it looks to be a fun and exciting teen drama series. During this time of social distancing and watching movies and series non-stop, it is good to have new things to keep us entertained.Outer Banks premieres on Netflix on Wednesday, April 15. Will you be watching the new Netflix series?