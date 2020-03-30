🔥Outdoor workouts: how to maximise your airtime🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The glory hour approaches — your one window per diem in which to step outdoors and exercise your state-mandated right to actually exercise. But there’s more to getting out to stretch your legs than a quick jog around the block. Use your time wisely and you can squeeze in a quick workout too. If you’ve got a garden to stay strong in, even better.

Plan your session

If you want to get the best out of your time, preparation is key. “Even if you are following someone else’s exercise programme, make sure to look it over so you know how to attack the workout. Play to your strengths and work on weaknesses — the only way to do that is to know what’s ahead of you. Keep strong,” says Virgin Active’s David McDermott. Bringing a timer is also crucial; a phone is ideal.

Hone in on key areas

Jonathan Dick, a personal training manager at Equinox Kensington, which now largely lives on online (equinox.com), recommends breaking your routine right down. “Isolating four key areas is a good idea: the upper body, the legs, the backside and the core.” Pick one exercise from each category — one-arm push-ups, wide-stance squats, backwards lunges and a plank, for instance — then set a number of reps per exercise per round, and set a timer for 20 to 40 minutes. Aim to do as many rounds as possible until your time runs out. In 30 minutes, you could get through 30 squats, 10 push-ups, 15 lateral lunges per leg, and 20 toe-touch crunches.

Missing the weights room?

For those pining for the gym, the lack of weights may hang heavy. But there’s plenty that can be achieved outdoors without a set of dumbbells. “No weights? No problem!”, says McDermott. “You can stay strong and keep your muscle. Make bodyweight exercises harder by doing them slower and with pauses.” Work your whole body out in one session or across the week — it’s up to you. But the variation could (just about) break up the inertia of your fortnight-old routine.

Find your motivation

“I think it’s vital that we do manage to go outdoors and make good use of the one chance we get,” says Vicky Sawyer, a trainer at 1Rebel, who advocates tuning in to livestreamed workouts from the gym’s Instagram account, or newly launched at-home fitness platform Rebel TV (tv.1rebel.com), if you’re struggling to keep going. I personally love to run, so I use running apps to track my progress, but there are several activities you can do in fresh air if you’re not a fan.

No workout is too small

It’s not easy to develop the fortitude — mental and physical — to get through a day of social distancing, says Anya Lahiri, Barry’s Bootcamp master trainer, but breaking through a few Barry’s moves is a welcome endorphins boost. Try the Mountain Climbers, for 30 seconds slowly, then 30 seconds quickly, alternating. “Get into a high plank position on your hands and toes, with your body in one straight line and your hands stacked under your shoulders,” she says. “Bring your right knee into your chest with your toe pointed and then jump to switch legs. Start slow and build up pace.”

If in doubt, core

A quick plank, however torturous, will always boost spirits: consider dropping for a 60-second core boost midway through your run or walk. Or while taking the bins out. Focus on holding a straight line and ensure your elbows are never locked.