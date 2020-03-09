🔥Outcry after QC claims interest in McMafia law is 'undeserved'🔥

The National Crime Agency has been accused of talking “nonsense” after one of its barristers claimed that media interest in a flagship law for seizing illicit assets from corrupt oligarchs and crime bosses was “undeserved”.

Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWOs), introduced in 2017, were hailed by ministers as crucial in the fight against “dirty money” circulating in Britain.

The power has been used in only a handful of cases, including one in which Zamira Hajiyeva, a banker’s wife from Azerbaijan who spent £16 million in Harrods, is being asked to show how she bought her £15 million Knightsbridge home and a golf club in Berkshire.

But a barrister has told the High Court that the media is paying too much attention to the powers, under legislation dubbed the “McMafia law” after the hit BBC TV series.

The comment was made during a hearing into an order imposed on Mansoor Mahmood Hussain, suspected of being a money launderer for criminals in Leeds and Bradford. He has been asked to explain the purchase of a string of properties believed to be the proceeds of crime. They include one in Walton Street in Knightsbridge, the same street where Mrs Hajiyeva lives in her allegedly illicitly acquired home.

But in a hearing into the case, Andrew Sutcliffe QC backed keeping Hussain’s name secret and criticised the media’s focus on the McMafia law. “The media interest in UWOs is undeserved,” he told the High Court, adding that the power was an “information-gathering tool” and that it would be “unjust” to name Hussain so early in the inquiry.

Campaigners against dirty money expressed dismay at Mr Sutcliffe’s remarks. Tom Keatinge, from the Royal United Services Institute in London, said: “To suggest that the media attention in UWOs is undeserved is nonsense. There is a clear public interest in UWOs precisely because it offers an opportunity for the press to shine a light on the shrouded and suspected corrupt activity here in London. Publicity should be welcomed and encouraged.”

Duncan Hames, of anti-corruption group Transparency International UK, said: “Britain has a reputation as a safe haven for dirty money, so any significant efforts to address that are certainly deserving of media interest.”

Hussain’s name was made public after a later hearing to freeze further properties. The case against him continues, as does the inquiry into Mrs Hajiyeva.

A National Crime Agency spokesman said its barrister’s comments were about the initial application for a UWO and did not reflect its overall stance towards the media.