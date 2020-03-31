Outbreak may mean bumpy roads ahead in Missouri with some projects likely delayed

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri transportation officials may have to delay millions of dollars in road construction projects because of the coronavirus.Fewer people on the state’s roadways means less fuel is being used, resulting in a drop in gas tax revenue that is typically used to build bridges, fill potholes and repave roads.“Of course we anticipate a decrease,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said Monday.Among the St. Louis area projects that could go by the wayside are $29.5 million in upgrades to Manchester Road from Big Bend Road to U.S. 61.A $19.1 million project to replace a bridge carrying Interstate 270 over Conway Road also could be postponed.In Jefferson County, $25 million in upgrades to U.S. 61 could be torpedoed.Bridge repairs near St. Louis Lambert International Airport and on two sections of Interstate 55 also could get the ax.McKenna said the traffic counts are an indication that the virus will have a “pretty substantial impact” on tax collections. An exact amount of lost revenue likely won’t be known for one to two months, he said.The various projects are listed in the agency’s latest construction program as potentially endangered if a federal highway plan isn’t adopted by Congress by September.McKenna said those projects would likely be the same ones cut from the state’s multiyear construction program if state tax revenue falls.Through Saturday, MoDOT reported overall statewide passenger traffic was down 47% as people stay away from work, school and other events.In St. Louis and Kansas City, both under stay-at-home orders, traffic has dropped by 49%.The looming decrease in tax revenue from the state’s 17-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax is just one more pressure point on the state budget.The Missouri Lottery has seen a slight decline in its sales and the state’s 13 casinos have been closed since March 17. Both of those operations contribute tax dollars to state education spending.With most stores closed, sales tax revenue also is expected to nosedive. Income taxes, which make up the bulk of state tax revenue, are expected to drop as people are laid off.Gov. Mike Parson acknowledged last week that he will have to cut spending to adjust for the downturn.“We’re going to have to make some cuts, we’re going to have to do some things across the state that is going to be pretty tough,” Parson said.Planning for next year’s budget also is in limbo. The pandemic has put the Legislature’s annual session on hold. Lawmakers are required under the Constitution to send Parson a spending plan by May 8, but neither the House nor Senate has scheduled a date to resume.

