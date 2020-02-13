🔥Ousted Credit Suisse boss Tidjane Thiam claims turnaround is complete as he leaves🔥

Tidjane Thiam claimed vindication for his overhaul of Credit Suisse today, one week after he was ousted for a corporate spying scandal.

The Ivorian politician turned globetrotting financier lost a power struggle with his chairman Urs Rohner and will leave after today.

When he arrived in June 2015 Credit Suisse, a bank at the heart of Switzerland’s economy, was loss making.

By stripping back investment banking to concentrate on wealth management, the 57-year-old effectively rescued the bank.

For 2019 CS made profits of Swfr4.7 billion (£3.7 billion), a 40% rise on the year before and the best since 2010.

Thiam said: “I am proud of what Credit Suisse has achieved during my tenure. We have turned Credit Suisse around and our 2019 results show we can be sustainably profitable.”

Thiam took the blame after it emerged the bank had been spying on two senior executives, including Iqbal Khan, seen as a successor.

While Thiam insisted he knew nothing of the surveillance, he admitted the scandal had undoubtedly hurt the bank.

An internal investigation by law firm Homburger said there was “zero evidence” Thiam had been involved in the surveillance scheme. Nonetheless, that probe led to the exit of Pierre-Oliver Bouée, the bank’s chief operating officer. One of the men involved in the spying committed suicide.

Revenues for the year were Swfr22.4 billion, up from Swfr20.9 billion. While investment returns fell sharply, the asset management arm was on the up. Thiam said the results show “how much the bank has changed since 2015”.

Thomas Gottstein will replace Thiam as CEO. As a local, he is thought less likely to fall foul of the board.

The strength of the results is likely to embolden investors angry that Thiam was forced out. Lawsuits are possible.