🔥‘Our wish came true’: BTS reflect on their ‘dream’ performance at the Grammys🔥

BTS have issued a statement about their ‘dream’ performance at the Grammys with Lil Nas X.

The band joined the Old Town Road multiverse at last night’s Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, performing RM’s remix of the hit, Seoul Town Road, with Lil Nas X.

And RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin, V, J-Hope and Jungkook were feeling grateful after their time on the Grammys stage.

In a translated statement, the Boy With Luv singers said: ‘Last year, while presenting the award, we had said that we would be back, but we didn’t even dream of it becoming a reality.

‘Watching the artists’ stages back then, we thought we wanted to be on that stage too, and we’re so happy that our wish came true.

‘Last year, which started with the Grammy Awards, was really perfect, and we think that 2020 is also off to a great start. It’s an honour to have been able to come here again through this fantastic collaboration stage.

‘The Grammy Awards stage is every artist’s dream, and we are so thankful for and happy at the fact that we even reached this dream. Thank you to the ARMYs who allowed us to be here in this spot.’

Always thanking the ARMYs…

Last year, BTS presented the best R&B album award to H.E.R and predicted they would be back at the awards show.

RM said: ‘Growing up in South Korea, we always dreamed of being on this stage.

‘Thanks for making our dreams come true. We’ll be back.’

Somehow, we see the guys returning to the Grammys for their very own performance at some point.

The boys are preparing to release their new album Map Of The Soul: 7, and speaking on the red carpet, J-Hope definitely got our hopes up.

When asked about the new record by E!’s Ryan Seacrest, Hobi said: ‘You will know when you listen to our new album and watch [our] performance that liking BTS was the best decision ever.’

Fighting talk.





