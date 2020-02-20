Our leaders are acting as if deficits don’t matter. But they will, someday

President Donald Trump’s budget request for fiscal year 2021 arrives at the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

J. Scott Applewhite

Most economics textbooks say government deficits should be large during recessions and smaller in prosperous times.Current inhabitants of the White House and Congress don’t seem to have learned that lesson. More than 10 years into an economic expansion, they’re running a deficit that will top $1 trillion this fiscal year. President Donald Trump just submitted a budget that shows $966 billion of red ink next year and includes proposals, such as extending the 2017 tax cuts, that will inflate future deficits.Some Democratic presidential candidates, meanwhile, are proposing big-dollar programs like free college and Medicare for all, with incomplete ideas on how to pay for them.It’s as if our leaders have decided that deficits don’t matter, or at least that they aren’t doing any harm right now.Low interest rates support that argument. The conventional wisdom would say deficits “crowd out” private investment by pushing up interest rates, but that’s hardly a worry right now.If anything, the markets are signaling that the government can borrow as much as it wants at today’s low, low rates.Some economists, including Washington University’s Steven Fazzari, support the idea of running large deficits at times like this.“Very low interest rates and rather sluggish growth by historical standards imply current levels of overall demand in the U.S. are, if anything, too low,” he said. “Any attempt to reduce government deficits by either raising taxes or cutting spending will just make the situation worse.”Fazzari adds that the government shouldn’t spend recklessly, but should spread its dollars around in ways that will increase demand. Infrastructure projects do that, as do social welfare programs if they help consumers feel more confident about the future.Fazzari sees a case for tax cuts, but only if they go to people who will spend the money. He says Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, which mostly benefited corporations and high-income individuals, were “remarkably ineffective in providing economic stimulus.”Governments can’t pile up debt without limit, however. In a famous 2009 book, Harvard University economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff made a connection between excessive debt and sluggish economic growth. Historically, they found, when government debt rises above 90% of gross domestic product it stifles growth and increases the risk of financial crises.The U.S. national debt is 81% of GDP and rising. Projections from the Congressional Budget Office show it hitting 91% by 2026 and 180% by 2050.

Almost no one thinks those numbers would be healthy. The U.S. would risk looking like Japan, where government debt is more than 200% of GDP and where the economy may be headed for recession. Neither fiscal stimulus nor negative interest rates have succeeded in jolting Japan out of its doldrums.In the U.S., the here-and-now incentives of politics outweigh any worries about future debt loads.It will take a while to feel the effects of the deficit. “It won’t be a big shock like a stock market crash, and as a consequence most people won’t know it’s happening,” says Rik Hafer, a professor of economics at Lindenwood University. “It’s an easy story to tell, but not a story that’s going to generate a lot of action.”Trump’s budget envisions deficits falling after 2022, but he gets that result by making unrealistic assumptions about economic growth. In all likelihood, we’re on course to keep adding roughly $1 trillion of debt every year until some future Congress and president are willing to make tough choices.

