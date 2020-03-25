🔥Our Girl viewers moved to tears as Michelle Keegan returns for final season🔥

After over two years off screens, Our Girl made an emotional return last night.

The fourth series of the hit military drama sees Georgie Lane (Michelle Keegan) deciding to go back on tour in Afghanistan.

But it’s a difficult return to the war-torn country for Georgie, as she’s still struggling to grieve after fiancé Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino) was killed in an explosion.

The first episode of the new series saw Georgie help Kingy (Rolan Bell) train up the new recruits before they head to Afghanistan – where the situation is more desperate than ever before.

Michelle Keegan in Our Girl (BBC/Ilze Kitshoff)

The episode was an emotional one for viewers, who took to Twitter to admit that the series opener left them in tears:

Others praised Keegan’s outstanding performance in the first episode:

Keegan, 32, has confirmed that this series will be her last on Our Girl, with the actor hoping to now pursue new opportunities.

“I love the show so much, and this show helped me grow into who I am now,” she previously told the Evening Standard. “I’ve had such an amazing time and I’m very lucky for them to have had me on the show.

“I’m going to miss it, and I’m going to miss Georgie. It’s very hard.”

Our Girl continues Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC One