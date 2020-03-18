🔥Our favourite comfort songs, from Brian Eno to Carly Rae Jepsen🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

These are strange and anxious times we’re living through. With all the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, many of us will be looking for something to take our minds off it all.

Music can be that something to cling to. Putting on your headphones and forgetting about the world for a little while is an excellent way to unwind.

Here, our writers have picked their favourite comfort songs — the tunes we turn to in times of trouble, from mood-boosting pop bangers to soothing ballads.

Check out our picks below, and be sure to also read our guide the best self-isolation films to watch when cooped up indoors.

Ambient 1: Music for Airports — Brian Eno

Brian Eno’s 1978 masterpiece is an unfailing go-to in times of stress. Initially conceived by Eno while waiting in a German departure lounge, the idea was to make an album to be played on loop at an airport to soothe any passenger tensions. But this music works far beyond the terminal — its spacious ambient tones are extraordinarily calming, and it gives an immediate stillness. In these times of chaos, it’s a godsend, especially when all four songs on the 48-minute album are taken consecutively. JE

A Case of You — Joni Mitchell

With couples cooped up, living on top of each other for the foreseeable future, there’s bound to be inevitable disagreements and irritations. While it’s not an out-and-out love song, this ineffably beautiful ballad might just be the perfect song for anyone self-isolating with a loved one. “I could drink a case of you, and I would still be on my feet,” is a line that resonates in these strange times, with Mitchell singing of the kind of love that always comes good in the end – something to remember if you’re sick of the sight of each other soon, perhaps. HF

Cut To The Feeling — Carly Rae Jepsen

Put this on repeat at full volume and get ready to dance around – sorry downstairs neighbours, but Carly Rae Jepsen deserves no less. Right from the opening claps, her 2016 pop banger is the ultimate feel-good four minutes for turning your mood around. Whether you like it or not, it’s impossible to stay still as soon as the chorus kicks in. ZP

Africa — Toto

The beauty of Toto’s Africa is in its versatility. It can be wailed at 3am after several wines, and it can also be played soothingly in the background to calm you down at times of stress. Put that down to the ingenious combination of pan pipes and a chorus that no one on earth can sing without sounding like a strangled cat. JT

Bless The Telephone — Labi Siffre

If you can’t get to your loved ones right now, take some advice from Labi Siffre and be warmed at least by the benefits of modern technology. A love song for the self-isolation age, Siffre contemplates how a phone call can “take you away from the feeling alone”. AB

It’ll All Be Over — The Supreme Jubilees

I like to think there is barely a situation in life that couldn’t be soothed, at least a teeny tiny bit, by the opening few chords of It’ll All Be Over. It’s absolutely divine, which is fitting seeing it’s the work of a California gospel band, the Supreme Jubilees. But you don’t have to be a believer to take solace here — especially when those heavenly harmonies arrive during the chorus. JE

I Am the Resurrection — The Stone Roses

You could whack on any song from The Stone Roses’ debut album and feel instantly better, from the spangly sounds of Waterfall to the 80s romcom vibes on She Bangs the Drums. But it’s I Am the Resurrection that embodies the lazy sunny afternoons we’ll all be looking forward to when we’re allowed back out of the house. JT

Do I Love You — Frank Wilson

Simply the most joyous two minutes and 21 seconds in the history of music. Frank Wilson’s northern soul classic is a direct and uncomplicated ode to love, which will leave you beaming ear to ear even when you’re slumped on the sofa in a self-isolation funk. The song had a very limited release in 1965 on the Motown subsidiary label Soul, and at one time it was one of the rarest singles on the planet. Northern Soul nuts used to scour record bins around the world on the off-chance they’d come across it – thankfully, it’s just a click away on Spotify for music fans in 2020. HF

I Got Plenty O’ Nothing — Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Who doesn’t love a song that has a full minute of trumpet solo before any singing happens? Nothing says comfort like the marriage of Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald’s voices. Perfect for when you’ve got plenty o’ nothing to do with your time. ZP

Always Look On The Bright Side Of The Life — Eric Idle

“Life’s a piece of swhen you look at it”, confesses Eric Idle, and I think we can all agree with that sentiment right now. But with this song, the Monty Python crew remind us that when you’re chewing on your sixth frozen meal of the week, don’t grumble, give a whistle! AB