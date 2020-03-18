🔥Ottawa to provide details on aid package as economic toll of COVID-19 continues to climb🔥

OTTAWA — The federal government is set to announce an emergency aid package Wednesday morning, part of an effort to shield families and businesses from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal officials said the aid would include expanded criteria for employment insurance to provide cushion to lower income families and people who are out of work due to the rapidly spreading virus, as well as temporary boosts to the Canada Child Benefit. One person said the total price tag on the measures would be around $28 billion. The government sources were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address the public at 10: 30 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by Finance Minister Bill Morneau at 11: 15.

The financial assistance comes after Morneau last week announced $10 billion in credit for small companies starved of cash flows due to the virus. Several provinces have declared a state of emergency amid the pandemic, shutting down schools, restaurants, and public venues, in turn erasing vast amounts of cash flows for small and large firms.

The government has also said it would buy up to $50 billion of insured mortgage pools through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), part of an effort to stem a potential fallout in the housing market should debts begin to pile up.