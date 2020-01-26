🔥Oti Mabuse considered having her 28GG boobs reduced when starting Strictly Come Dancing🔥

Strictly Come Dancing champion Oti Mabuse may have given us all body confidence goals in the last ballroom series, but it turns out the professional dancer was rattled with insecurities when she first appeared on our TV screens.

The 29-year-old ballroom shaker revealed that she once considered having reduction surgery on her 28GG breasts, after debuting on the hit BBC programme back in 2015.

The TV star opened up about feeling ‘different’ to the other dancers during a dress fitting for the show and even complained of ‘backache, neck strains and lower back problems’ due to her larger boobs.

However, despite sympathising with women who do go down the surgery route, Oti decided against going under the knife herself as she ‘doesn’t like pain’ and didn’t want to take six weeks off from her budding career on Strictly at the time.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine she explained: ‘I did look completely different in terms of my chest, my stomach, my bum and my hips.

‘I did once think about a reduction because big boobs or even wearing the wrong bra would cause me backache, neck strains and lower back problems.’

The Greatest Dancer judge added that despite not going through the reduction herself, there is ‘nothing wrong’ with women who have, as long as it made them ‘feel good’ about themselves.

She continued: ‘I’ve spoken to a lot of women who have had breast augmentations and it makes them genuinely feel good. We all should have that right and be entitled to do things that make us feel good’.

It was during a bra fitting ahead of an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine show about body confidence, that eventually made Mabuse embrace her curves in their entirety, she revealed.

‘Strictly opened a lot of doors to me. I remember fitting my first bra and I was crying.

‘I was like “This looks so bad and I look so massive compared to the other girls”.’

However, she added: ‘Nobody picked on me for it and no-one discriminated against me for it and nobody said anything in a negative way and I think that helped me and my self-esteem and my nerves about being out in a bra with sequins on.’

Mabuse won the Glitterball trophy for the last series of Strictly Come Dancing in December last year, alongside celebrity dancing partner, Kevin Fletcher.

The pair beat off stiff competition from EastEnders actress Emma Barton and children’s TV presenter Karim Zeroual.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC later this year.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: The Greatest Dancer’s Cheryl brands Oti Mabuse ‘a dirty player’ over scheming tactics

MORE: Oti Mabuse halted The Greatest Dancer production after breaking down in tears over new twist





