osha-cites-charcoal-company-for-safety-hazards-in-missouri

🔥OSHA cites charcoal company for safety hazards in Missouri🔥

News
syed0

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal officials have cited a Georgia-based charcoal manufacturer for exposing employees to safety and health hazards at two Missouri plants.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is recommending fines of $339,702 against Royal Oak Enterprises, based in Roswell, Georgia, for exposing employees for violations at its plants in Branson and Summersville, Missouri.OSHA cited 19 serious violations in Branson, such as electrical, housekeeping, hearing, and forklift hazards and inadequate machine guarding. The 10 violations in Summersville include electrical and forklift hazards, accumulation of combustible material and exposing employees to silica dust.The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings. Company officials did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Related Posts

crystal-palace-monitoring-nathan-ferguson-recovery-as-full-back-undergoes-surgery-after-failed-transfer

Crystal Palace monitoring Nathan Ferguson recovery as full-back undergoes surgery after failed transfer

John koli
tickets-on-sale-friday-for-renee-elise-goldsberry-at-the-sheldon-concert-hall

Tickets on sale Friday for Renée Elise Goldsberry at the Sheldon Concert Hall

syed
democratic-candidates-make-final-push-ahead-of-nevada-caucus

🔥Democratic candidates make final push ahead of Nevada caucus🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *