🔥Oscars 2020: This year's Academy Awards in numbers🔥

It was a good year for the Oscars, with Parasite coming out on top, becoming the first non-English language film to win Best Picture – we reckon it’s one of the greatest winners ever, too.

On the flip side, Netflix and Quentin Tarantino were among those who went home disappointed, after both being all but ignored.

The event was a mixed bag and at one point looked like it was going to be a disaster – with an online backlash following snubs for the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Greta Gerwig. But Parasite’s win proved a wonderful climax to the ceremony, and suggested that more change could be on the way.

But how do the numbers for the biggest night in film stack up? Take a look below.

Triumphant: Bong Joon-ho was the success story of the awards (AFP via Getty Images)

0 – The number of awards picked up by The Irishman, despite nine nominations. It was a bad night for Netflix, who were only recognised with two awards overall – Best Supporting Actress for Laura Dern in Marriage Story and Best Documentary Feature for American Factory.

0 – The number of female directors recognised this year – something Natalie Portman certainly wasn’t OK with. The likes of Greta Gerwig missed out at the nominations phase. The Academy has form here, though: there has still only ever been one female Best Director winner – Kathryn Bigelow, who won for the Hurt Locker.

0 – No actor or actress of colour was recognised in the acting categories this year. This might have something to do with the fact that only one was nominated – Cynthia Erivo, for her turn as abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet. In the most diverse year for film since records began, it’s pretty baffling stuff.

4 – The number of awards won by Parasite, tying director Bong Joon-ho with Walt Disney himself for the most Oscar wins in a single ceremony

4 – The number of acting nominations picked up by Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt during his career, for 12 Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Sunday’s win was his first, though he also starred in the Best Picture-winning 12 Years a Slave.

4 – The number of major Best Picture gongs picked up by 1917 before the Oscars – the Golden Globes, both the Directors and Producers Guilds of America and the BAFTAs. No film has ever won them all and then failed to win Best Picture at the Oscars before.

6 – The number of years in a row the bookies’ favourite hasn’t won Best Picture. 1917 was the unfortunate one to miss out this year.

£166k ($215k) – The cost of Oscars gift bag provided by Distinctive Assets for all the Best Actor/Actress, Best Supporting Actor/Actress and Best Director nominees. The red carpet – you know, the thing the actors tread on – also cost more than you might think, setting organisers back a whopping £19,000 ($24,700).