🔥Oscars 2020: “Parasite” wins Best Picture, more historic moments🔥

The 92nd Academy Awards were all about historic moments and tackling recent controversy. The South Korean thriller “Parasite” upset the frontrunner “1917” to become the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. It was a surprising ending after all four acting frontrunners won their statues as expected. “Entertainment Tonight” host Kevin Frazier reports that the night’s event was also punctuated by politics.

