🔥Oscar Nominee And Fountains Of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger In A Coma Due To Coronavirus🔥

The COVID-19 pandemic has made its way throughout all corners of pop culture, with actors and personalities having brushes both fortunate and not so lucky. Fountains of Wayne frontman, and Oscar nominated songwriter Adam Schlesinger is unfortunately in the latter camp, as the singer/songwriter has been reported as in a medically induced coma, thanks to his contraction of the coronavirus.

According to recent reports, Schlesinger has been on a ventilator for the past two weeks, and was only recently put into the coma. Deadline obtained this information from a fan account for one of the bands Adam Schlesinger was involved in, the indie pop group Ivy.

Most known for the Fountains of Wayne hit song “Stacy’s Mom”, Schlesinger has quite a fruitful resume in the world of TV and Movie music. He was also nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe for the title track to the Tom Hanks written/directed cult classic That Thing You Do!, and has won Emmys for original songs written for Neil Patrick Harris’ hosting gig at the 65th and 66th annual Tony Awards telecasts.

Recently, Adam Schlesinger had served the Executive Music Producer on The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which won him his third Emmy; and he was set to open a musical, The Bedwetter, based on Sarah Silverman’s memoir of the same name, with previews planned for this May.

