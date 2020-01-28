🔥Oscar menu to be almost entirely vegan🔥

Reuters

As a commitment to support the planet, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that post-Oscar ceremony scheduled on February 9, will be served almost green menu.

The Governors Ball which is post-award ceremony will have 70 per cent plant-based, and 30 per cent vegetarian, fish and meat as part of the menu, Variety.com reported.

The announcement was made after the Academy served an entirely plant-based menu at the Oscar Nominees Luncheon on Monday.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends luncheon

The Nominees luncheon was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio who is nominated for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Al Pacino and several other A-listers who remembered basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died on Sunday along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.

Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game.Reuters

“For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.” the academy said in a statement.

Pixabay

“The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet,” it added.

The Academy follows the footsteps of Hollywood Foreign Press Association who served plant-based menu at the Golden Globes award ceremony.