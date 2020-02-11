🔥Oscar best picture winners ranked from worst to best🔥

Through the years, from “Wings” to “Parasite,” 92 films have earned the Academy Award for best picture. But within that elite group, there are great movies and — yes — not-so-great ones. In fact, if you listen to the critics, some best picture Oscar winners are downright terrible.Here’s a look at every best picture winner, ranked from worst to best. We compiled our rundown using data from the movie-review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. Where there were ties, we sorted films by their Rotten Tomatoes user score. Credit: Fox-Paramount Home Entertainment (left); Universal Pictures Home Entertainment (center); 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment (left)

This 1929 “talkie” won the best picture award at the second Academy Awards. Reviewing the film 80 years after its release, ReelViews critic James Berardinelli said the film “has not stood the test of time.” He wrote that MGM believed “viewers would be willing to ignore bad acting and pedestrian directing in order to experience singing, dancing, and talking on the silver screen.” Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In 1952 this behind-the-scenes circus drama beat out the Gary Cooper Western “High Noon” for best picture. Fast-forward to 2006, and the Chicago Reader wrote, “It won best-picture Oscar for 1952, but God… only knows why.” Credit: Paramount Pictures

This Western won the top honor in 1931. Since then, critics have soured on the film. “As a motion picture, this is fairly worthless,” writes Matt Brunson for Creative Loafing, “with its casual cruelty and condescension toward Native Americans, blacks… Jews and the handicapped.” Credit: RKO Radio Pictures

Though this 1985 romance took home seven Oscars, not everyone was impressed. The New York Times’ Vincent Canby was critical of the film’s tone, writing, “I’m afraid that the film’s most moving moments are those that recall what life was like back in the good old days on the plantation.” Credit: Universal Pictures

In this 1933 film, a wealthy London family laments changing times and losing loved ones. One son is killed in World War I and the other goes down with the Titanic. In 2006, Time Out wrote, “Snobbery, sentimentality and jingoism run riot in Noël Coward’s pageant of life.” Credit: 20th Century Fox

This lavish 1936 musical is a tribute to real-life theater showman Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. In 2000, the Chicago Reader wrote, “It’s amazingly dull… so of course it won the best picture Oscar for 1936.” Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In 1994, Forrest Gump jogged into the hearts and minds of Academy voters and won six Oscars.But not everyone was so enchanted by the slow-talking hero. Entertainment Weekly described the film as “glib, shallow, and monotonous.” Credit: Paramount Pictures

Sure, the lead actors in this 1956 movie — David Niven and Shirley MacLaine — were famous, but the cameos were even bigger: think Red Skelton, Marlene Dietrich and Frank Sinatra.In 2006, the Chicago Reader called this film, “Proof that you can buy an Academy Award.” Credit: United Artists