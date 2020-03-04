🔥Orlando Bloom's contemporary-cool LA home for sale for £6.2m🔥
The spectacular home is on one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles, known as Billionaires Row
British actor Orlando Bloom, engaged to singer Katy Perry, is selling his Beverly Hills home.
In one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles, known as Billionaires Row, the plot has breathtaking city and ocean views.
With an open floorplan and floor-to-ceiling glass, it’s bright and contemporary.
The centrepiece of the 4,000sq ft home is a zero-edge outdoor pool in a tranquil landscape.
Broker Jason Oppenheim, who stars in the hit Netflix property show Selling Sunset, has the spectacular four-bedroom residence on his books for £6.2 million.
Bloom,thought about selling last year but this time it’s for real. He is in the Czech Republic filming the second season of his Amazon Prime show, Carnival Row.