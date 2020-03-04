🔥Orlando Bloom's contemporary-cool LA home for sale for £6.2m🔥

orlando-bloom&apos;s-contemporary-cool-la-home-for-sale-for-6.2m

The spectacular home is on one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles, known as Billionaires Row

British actor Orlando Bloom, engaged to singer Katy Perry, is selling his Beverly Hills home.

In one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles, known as Billionaires Row, the plot has breathtaking city and ocean views.

With an open floorplan and floor-to-ceiling glass, it’s bright and contemporary.

The centrepiece of the 4,000sq ft home is a zero-edge outdoor pool in a tranquil landscape.

Broker Jason Oppenheim, who stars in the hit Netflix property show Selling Sunset, has the spectacular four-bedroom residence on his books for £6.2 million.

Bloom,thought about selling last year but this time it’s for real. He is in the Czech Republic filming the second season of his Amazon Prime show, Carnival Row.

