🔥Orlando Bloom spells son Flynn's name wrong in morse code tattoo – but he's getting it fixed🔥

Orlando Bloom is the latest star to join the ranks of unfortunate celebrity tattoo fails, as the Lord of the Rings actor unveiled a meaningful ink tribute to his son – which was spelled incorrectly.

The actor shared a picture of himself with Hungarian tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi, showing off the new ink on his forearm which featured his son Flynn’s birthday and name in Morse Code.

Bloom captioned his post, “new #tattoo can you guess who?”

According to Entertainment Tonight, he told an enquiring fan, “It’s Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob and time.”

Flynn is Bloom’s son with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, who is now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel. He was born in 2011 on January 6.

Unfortunately for Bloom, a few fans literate in morse code pointed out an error. Fans wrote in the comments, “If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake.”

Another wrote, “It’s a lovely idea and a beautiful tattoo. But if it is indeed morse code, I think it says ‘Frynn’, not ‘Flynn’.”

Though Bloom has yet to discuss the typo, his tattoo artist Bercsenyi addressed the mistake on his social media.

Sharing a picture of Bloom with his fresh ink, he said it was a “beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son.” He added, “and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed.”

He also shared another picture of the pair, which he captioned, “former Legolas and the Hungarian tattooed Frodo.”

Bloom isn’t the only celebrity to accidentally mess up his tattoo, as singer Ariana Grande famously had a long tattoo saga following the release of her song ‘7 Rings’.

She attempted to get the name of the song tattooed onto her hand in Japanese, inking the characters 七輪 onto her hand which literally mean ‘seven’ and ‘ring’ when read separately.

Unfortunately for Grande, when put together the characters actually stand for ‘a small charcoal grill used for BBQ’.

Ironically, she put the correct spelling of seven rings in her music video of the same name.

She later tried to fix it by adding another character and an emoji, but only made things worse.

Buzzfeed Japan writer Eimi Yamamitsu said at the time, “Why… how… now Ariana’s tattoo reads “Japanese BBQ finger”.”

Grande joked at the time that she was a “huge fan of tiny bbq grills” but was criticised on social media for what some believed was cultural appropriation.

She said, “I went back and got it fixed with the help of my tutor to be more accurate. I can’t read or write kanji obviously. What do you want me to do? It was done out of love and appreciation. What do you want me to say?”