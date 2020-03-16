🔥Orlando Bloom says before meeting Katy Perry he was totally celibate for six months🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Orlando Bloom has opened up about impending fatherhood, his relationship with ‘Teenage Dream’ songstress Katy Perry , his abstinence-only attitude and his dislike of pornography.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the British actor talked about why abstinence led him to the love of his life.

“This kind of joy isn’t something you can put into words — or really wrap your head around,” he said via email about his longtime partner Katy Perry’s recent music video pregnancy announcement.

He continued, “Obviously we’ve known for a long time before going public. As you can imagine, it’s such an incredibly precious, private, yet commonplace moment to be sharing with the world. I’ve been trying not to get too excited and gushy, but I do keep catching myself listening to wistful music, everything from Bowie’s Wild Is the Wind to the Streets’ Blip on a Screen — do you know that song? As well as my fiancée’s new single of course.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean superstar previously dated plenty of high-profile A-list ladies, including Jennifer Aniston, Kate Bosworth, Kirsten Dunst, Naomie Harris, Penelope Cruz and Sienna Miller.

He was even at one point linked to pop star Selena Gomez.

He said, “There was an era,” about his previous playboy ways, but promised that he doesn’t “mess around” when he’s seeing someone.

He married Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr, and they share a nine-year-old son named Flynn. Kerr is now married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. ​Kerr previously famously waited to have sex with Spiegel and was even said to have sparked a born-again virgin trend.

Perry was briefly married to comedian Russel Brand and previously dated Gym Class Heroes frontman Travie McCoy, who she famously penned the song ‘Circle The Drain’ about.

After Bloom’s slew of high-profile relationships, he says he went through six months of abstinence before linking up with the ‘Firework’ singer.

“I did a lot of weird things,” he says about that time period, which was suggested by his friend Laird Hamilton who said it would help him take relationships more seriously.

He went on to discuss his distaste for pornography, even after growing up reading Playboy and Penthouse. “Porn is super-disruptive to your sex life, to your libido. They’ve done the studies, they can’t find any kids who don’t watch it. When you watch multiple people at multiple times in one evening, how is your actual real-life partner going to match up? It’s just so destructive,” he said.

“I was going to do three months, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy,” Bloom announced.

His abstinence was hardcore, with the actor explaining that “completely nothing” went on during his month-long stint.

“It was insane. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there.”

Bloom talked about their upcoming wedding plans – although they could be put on hold due to coronavirus concerns.

“I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be travelling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable.”

He also touched on his over-the-top Valentine’s Day proposal, complete with heart-shaped balloons and a Bachelor-worthy helicopter journey.

Bloom maintains that it wasn’t cheesy because “she loves a theme, she loves a moment.”

That makes sense for the woman who once shot whipped cream out of her bra – who knows what her wedding dress will hold (literally).