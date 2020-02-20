🔥Orlando Bloom fixes tattoo after spelling son's name wrong in morse code🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Orlando Bloom appears to have seen the funny side of his recent tattoo debacle, sharing a shot of a newly-fixed tattoo to his Instagram account.

Proving nothing, not even morse code, can get past some Instagram users, when the actor unveiled his new tattoo last week – which was supposed to spell his son Flynn’s name in morse code – a few gimlet-eyed experts pointed out the error.

The morse code spelled ‘Frynn’ not Flynn.

Sharing a new image of his fixed tattoo to Instagram on Wednesday, Bloom wrote, “finally dot it right! How do you make a mistake like that? #pinterestfail (read the small print) fortunately I kmnow how to spell Sidi. Forever my boy.”

Orlando Bloom with his son Flynn in 2014 (Getty Images)

Sidi is the name of Bloom’s late dog, a black saluki mix he rescued in 2004, which is inked on his wrist above a silhouette of the dog’s head.

Last year, Bloom revealed he has a mounted skeleton of the late dog in his house.

He told Dog’s Monthly: “I know that sounds a little odd to some people, but it is quite tastefully done and I still get to say goodnight to him.”

Bloom shared a shot of his Sidi tattoo in the same post, along with a screengrab of the Pinterest morse code guide which appeared to lead him astray.

Bloom’s tattoo artist Balazs Bercsenyi also addressed the mistake on Instagram last week. “Yes, a dot is missing” he wrote, “we know, it will be fixed.”

A good story to tell Frynn, sorry Flynn, when he’s a little older.