Given that Orla Kiely’s prints are everywhere, it’s perhaps no surprise to find that her own space is a riot of pattern and colour. It is, however, a very carefully organised and co-ordinated riot.

“We originally bought the unfinished building near Clapham Common 12 years ago and turned it into our offices, but three years ago, when we moved to Fitzrovia, we decided to turn the block into flats,” says Kiely.

“At first I wasn’t that involved, but then I took over. My husband Dermott’s reaction when I painted the ceilings in colour was that we would never be able to let them. In fact we did — very quickly.”

Kiely and husband Dermott Rowan, who is also her business partner, kept the top flat — a large, open space with full-height windows on two sides that open on to a narrow terrace — as a place for themselves, family and friends.

Inside Orla Kiely’s colourful home

Entering the apartment is a little like being inside a kaleidoscope. Black-and-white daisy tiles spiral across the floor and up the step to the balcony and Dermott’s mini garden.

The rear wall of the open-plan kitchen is covered in even larger flower-print tiles in a chalky white, grey and lime-yellow. The same tiles cover all but the ceiling of the bathroom.

It is not for the faint-hearted. Yet though Kiely loves pattern, each design is of itself stark and unfussy — it’s maximalist minimalism.

During the conversion the builders thought Kiely quite mad, she says.

“There was a false ceiling under the beams, which they were adamant we shouldn’t remove. But we did. Now it’s much airier.

“There’s a slope they wanted to level but we didn’t. I painted the ceiling and the beams deep grey. We kept the very tall white doors we had installed in the office, which gives the effect of more height, but I insisted that we built on architraves, so that the dusky pink wall at the end had a natural stopping point.”

Kiely is a true believer that the devil is in the detail. “It’s the things you don’t notice that are so important; the details make the difference. Detail is frustratingly important. I can’t sleep at night if little things go wrong.”

She laughs: “I am a perfectionist.”

In her teens she wanted to be an architect, but changed her mind because she loved fashion and design so much.

That architectural rigour remains. Her office did numerous models to see how the patterned tiles in the bathroom could best be installed to cope with the uneven walls and floor.

“Even now I wish we hadn’t used grey grouting and I really regret not using the tiles on the ceiling as well,” she sighs.

Her Irish childhood influenced her love of colour and pattern. “Growing up just outside Dublin I was very aware of nature, and yes, it has influenced my pattern design.”

Maximalist minimalism: designer Orla Kiely’s London flat (David Butler)

Just think of Stem, her trademark design, frequently re-tweaked in form and colourways. “I loved the colours, the yellow of the gorse, the greens of the plants.”

She loves blue and red, too, but rarely uses them in her designs, saying they are more of a challenge. In fact the colour range in the flat is quite restrained; greys, olive, browns, lime-yellows, chalky white, tea rose and orange.

​Kiely is deeply influenced by her love of mid-century design, as manifested in the furnishings of the flat. She does considerable research into what she wants, for example the lights.

The specially made dining table is covered in a terrazzo-look lino. She didn’t want wood because of the shiny veneer in the specially made kitchen.

Two Ernest Race chairs bought on eBay grace either end of the table. “They aren’t very comfy but I love their airiness.”

At one side is a row of Hille polypropylene airport seats and the same Robin Day design features as single chairs on the other.

“I bought those at John Lewis, but the airport seats, like many of my purchases, were also made on eBay.” So was the Memphis light on the rear wall, which reminds her of her time working for fashion brand Esprit.

The wall storage is made of wood planks hewn from one tree, whose edges still sport their bark. Acquired by Dermott, it was left over from an exhibition by the Irish equivalent of the Crafts Council during the London Design Festival a few years ago.

Midcentury inspired: Kiely researches her furnishings carefully (David Butler)

“It was twice as deep, but we sawed it in half. I love it and think it is a brilliant place to display my finds.” These include a woven light from Ikea, vessels designed by her for the American store, Target, and her discoveries in various markets.

The adjacent chairs include an orange plastic web number from Places and Spaces and two armchairs re-homed after use in Orla Kiely stores. They sit on a speckly rug, adored and chewed by Olive and Ivy, the couple’s dogs.

The brown of the rug is picked up in the deep brown cork that covers the floor and climbs the walls of the two bedrooms. It reminds Kiely of the cork in her childhood home.

“My parents still have it. I love the warmth, the mood it creates. It sets things off so well.” She is still irritated by the placing of the electric sockets that interrupt the continuity of the cork. “It’s the kind of detail that drives me mad, they should have been on the floor just under the beds.”

Unique finds: furniture is a mixture of Kiely’s designs and market discoveries (David Butler)

Kiely’s love of detail and her passion for colour and pattern are on show at the first retrospective of her work at the Fashion and Textile Museum.

A Life in Pattern: May 25-Sept 23, Fashion and Textile Museum, 83 Bermondsey Street, SE1. Tue-Sat 11am to 6pm; Thu late opening until 8pm; Sun 11am to 5pm. Tickets: £9.90, concs £8.80, students £7, under-12s free.

ORLA KIELY’S DESIGN TIPS

Be consistent about your use of pattern. If you only half like it don’t use it, but it’s nice to be brave. While you are doing it, it can be scary, but in this flat everyone likes the end result.

Choose your pattern carefully, be it for one piece or a large area like our walls and floor.

You can mix very different patterns and their scale, large with small. That’s the joy.

Use colour in blocks. A huge expanse of colour usually comes up lighter than expected. Do try out a large sample before you commit.

Colour works really well with grey, wood or a duller tone. I love a deep charcoal as an anchor.

Use colour on a whole sofa or chair. If on cushions, mix the patterns.

Use a colour on the ceiling. White is supposed to make a room look higher, but because it is more visible, it brings the ceiling down. I use greys and even orange.

Dirty colours mixed in with sharp brights look sophisticated.

If you use colour everywhere, make the doors neutral.

Enjoy it.