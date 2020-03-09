oregon-declares-emergency-as-coronavirus-cases-double-to-14

🔥Oregon declares emergency as coronavirus cases double to 14🔥

News
mariya smith0

FILE PHOTO: Oregon Governor Kate Brown speaks at the state capital building in Salem, Oregon, February 20, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

(Reuters) – Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a 60-day state of emergency on Sunday as coronavirus cases in the state doubled to 14.

“We will do everything in our power to keep Oregonians safe,” Brown said at a news conference.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

