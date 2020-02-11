ordinary-love

Ordinary Love

Starring:

Amit Shah, David Wilmot, Desmond Edwards, Esh Alladi, Geraldine McAlinden, Lalor Roddy, Lesley Manville, Liam Neeson, Maggie Cronin, Melanie Clark Pullen, Stella McCusker, Vivien Monory

Summary:

Joan and Tom (Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they mustJoan and Tom (Lesley Manville and Liam Neeson) have been married for many years. An everyday couple with a remarkable love, there is an ease to their relationship which only comes from spending a lifetime together. When Joan is diagnosed with breast cancer, the course of her treatment shines a light on their enduring devotion, as they must find the humor and grace to survive a year of adversity.
Genre(s):

Drama, Romance

Rating:

R

Runtime:
92 min

