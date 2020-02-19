Order restored: Blues get back to winning by clamping down on Devils

New Jersey’s Damon Severson is trapped by Blues’ Jaden Schwartz (left) and Ryan O’Reilly in the first period Tuesday at Enterprise Center. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Devils goalie Louis Domingue watches as a shot by Ivan Barbashev goes in on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the second period of a game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Ivan Barbashev got hot late last season when his parents came to town from Russia. During that visit, he scored his one and only NHL hat trick last March 21 against Detroit.So after Barbashev’s two-goal night spurred the Blues to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night over the New Jersey Devils, it seemed only fitting to ask if his parents were in town.“No, no,” Barbashev said. “They were supposed to be here for the father’s trip, but they couldn’t make it. Maybe a little bit later, we’ll see.”Of course, he remembers what happened the last time the family came to St. Louis.“I know, it’s for me getting hot at the end of the season,” he said. “I don’t know (why).”He can’t explain why he heats up down the stretch. But this year’s version couldn’t have come at a better time for the struggling Blues.Mired in a five-game winless streak (0-3-2), part of a stretch in which they’d won only two of their last 12, the Blues finally got on the winning side of the ledger.The Devils (22-27-10) usually are a get-well card for the Blues, having now lost 12 straight games against St. Louis.It matches the longest streak for the Blues in franchise history against another team. They won 12 straight against Arizona from Dec. 14, 2014 through Nov. 9, 2017, and also won a dozen straight against Vancouver from Jan. 23, 1997 through Feb. 3, 2000.More importantly, it pushed them to 33-17-10, for 76 points and two points clear of idle Dallas for first in the Central Division. Colorado, also idle, is three points back. Barbashev doesn’t check the NHL standings all that often, and got a bit of a shock as he started his day.“I looked at the standings this morning and was like, ‘Oh my God!’,” he said. “It’s getting real close. We’ve got to wake up and keep building.”Granted, no one is going to confuse New Jersey for, say, the Tampa Bay Lightning when it comes to offensive prowess. However, the Devils had been playing pretty well lately, and the Blues’ defense has been a sieve.The Blues ended their string of 11 consecutive games allowing three or more goals Sunday in Nashville, albeit in a 2-1 loss. On Tuesday, they registered just their third shutout of the season.For the previously struggling Jordan Binnington, it was his second shutout of the season and the seventh of his young NHL career. Prior to that Nashville game, he had been responsible for eight of the 11 consecutive games allowing three or more goals.“Things aren’t always gonna go your way,” he said. “You just gotta keep your head down and keep working, and nothing changes no matter what the outcomes are. Just try to be the best version of myself every day, and I’m gonna continue to do that.”

It helped that the Blues’ defense has tightened up considerably in front of him the past two games, allowing a mere 17 shots on goal — a season low — against the Devils.As Binnington pointed out, sometimes the best defense is a good, puck-control offense.“We had a lot of O-zone time,” Binnington said. “Everyone was working together, using the cycle and using our game plan, getting pucks deep. Getting a strong net-front presence and just battling. We were very disciplined tonight, and that’s key this time of year.”For the second game in a row, the Blues had 39 shots on goal. From the opening minutes, it was apparent that this was a night where the Blues would win most of the puck battles and control possession time.All in all, it looked very much like Blues hockey — Stanley Cup version — something that hasn’t been seen much since the All-Star break. That was especially true on defense.“Obviously, we looked at video with the players and went over it,” coach Craig Berube said, referring to the defensive woes. “And that’s what usually does it, is letting them know what’s going on. Just trying to get back to the way we need to play to be successful.”The Blues had several prime chances early, as Berube shook up his lines big-time, separating David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly for the first time since Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Dallas last May 3.Backup goalie Louis Domingue looked more like former Devils great Martin Brodeur for much of the game, than a guy who was 3-7-2 entering the game with a 3.86 goals-against average.Barbashev finally broke the ice in the second period with his eighth goal of the season.Barbashev’s eighth goal: It’s the third time that’s been said in the last week.He scored in Anaheim a week ago, but that game was postponed after Jay Bouwmeester’s cardiac episode at Honda Center. The stats from that game will count, but not until the game is made up on March 11 in Anaheim. So he was stuck on seven.For a while, he was credited with his eighth two nights later in Las Vegas. But that goal was later changed to MacKenzie MacEachern on a tip-in. Still stuck on seven.But he finally got No. 8 Tuesday, when a shot from Carl Gunnarsson bounced off Devils defenseman Damon Severson and caromed over to Barbashev, who did the rest.Barbashev came to the forefront again 5 ½ minutes into the third period. Playing a little give-and-go with Sammy Blais on a rush, Barbashev received a perfect pass from Blais in the slot and beat Domingue again, giving the Blues a 2-0 lead. Jaden Schwartz completed the Blues scoring later with his 19th goal.For Barbashev, it was only the third multi-goal game of his NHL career. Besides the Detroit hat trick, he had two goals on Feb. 12, 2019 against these same Devils.

