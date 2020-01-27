🔥Orange and halloumi salad with chickpeas recipe🔥

This salad of leafy greens and halloumi, pepped up with citrus, ginger and chilli, works wonderfully as a vegetarian supper or light lunch.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes
Contents
SERVES
Four
INGREDIENTS
- ½ tsp grated ginger
- 1 small garlic clove, grated
- ½ tsp chopped chilli
- 20ml white wine vinegar
- 80ml olive oil
- Grated zest of 1 orange
- 2 x 250g packets of halloumi
- 2 blood oranges, peeled and cut into segments
- 1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 50g smoked almonds
- 150g mixed salad leaves, such as watercress and baby spinach
- Chopped mint leaves, to serve
METHOD
- Make a vinaigrette by whisking together the ginger, garlic, chilli, vinegar, oil and orange zest. Season to taste and set aside.
- Heat a griddle pan. Slice each block of halloumi into four slices. Griddle for two minutes on each side then set aside.
- Meanwhile mix the orange segments, chickpeas and smoked almonds with the vinaigrette mixture. Check the seasoning.
- To serve, divide the halloumi between four plates and spoon over the chickpeas, almonds and oranges, leaving some of the vinaigrette to mix with the salad leaves and mint. Scatter this over the halloumi.