🔥Oprah's a fan of David Linley style — on show at glam new London flats🔥

The Queen’s nephew, designer David Linley, counts Oprah Winfrey among A-list clients.

David Linley’s style on show — and other A-list homes…

The Queen’s nephew’s opulent brand is seen at 1 Queen Anne’s Gate in St James’s Park, where 27 spectacular homes are furnished in Linley homeware.

He says: “We’ve designed every aspect of this project, from optimising layouts and arranging living spaces down to the finest details of the soft furnishings.”

Flats start at £1.67 million and the penthouse is £9.15 million through Savills and Beauchamp Estates.