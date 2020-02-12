oprah&apos;s-a-fan-of-david-linley-style-—-on-show-at-glam-new-london-flats

🔥Oprah's a fan of David Linley style — on show at glam new London flats🔥

News
John koli0

The Queen’s nephew, designer David Linley, counts Oprah Winfrey among A-list clients. 

David Linley’s style on show — and other A-list homes…

Oprah Winfrey is among A-list clients of furniture maker and designer David Linley.

The Queen’s nephew’s opulent brand is seen at 1 Queen Anne’s Gate in St James’s Park, where 27 spectacular homes are furnished in Linley homeware.

He says: “We’ve designed every aspect of this project, from optimising layouts and arranging living spaces down to the finest details of the soft furnishings.”

Flats start at £1.67 million and the penthouse is £9.15 million through Savills and Beauchamp Estates.

Related Posts

senate-rejects-witnesses-in-trump-impeachment-trial,-clearing-way-for-acquittal

Senate rejects witnesses in Trump impeachment trial, clearing way for acquittal

mariya smith
what-is-seasonal-affective-disorder-and-what-are-the-symptoms-of-sad?

🔥What is seasonal affective disorder and what are the symptoms of SAD?🔥

John koli
no-second-chances-in-history

No second chances in history

syed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *