🔥Oprah Winfrey reassures fans of her welfare after baseless rumours: 'I've not been raided or arrested'🔥

Oprah Winfrey has told fans she’s “just sanitizing and self distancing” after rumours that she had been arrested surfaced online.

The bizarre – and completely untrue – posts claimed Winfrey, 66, had been arrested over sex trafficking.

The star’s name then began trending on Twitter as users discussed the saga, with many attempting to reassure everyone of Winfrey’s innocence.

Addressing the tweets on Wednesday morning, Winfrey wrote: “Just got a phone call that my name is trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE.

“Haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.”

A completely unverified post which appeared to spark the rumour claimed Winfrey’s house in Boca Raton, Florida, had been raided by the authorities.

MailOnline reports the claim is linked to the QAnon, a conspiracy theory which claims there is a “deep state” working against President Donald Trump.

Andy Lassner, a producer on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, was among those who tried to point out the post was fake.

“The staggering amount of people believing a 100% fake story about Oprah doesn’t make me feel good about the chances of society continuing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Numerous famous faces are self-isolating at the moment, with many also encouraging their fans to do the same.

Lady Gaga is among those holed up at home for the time being, while Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande urged their supporters to take safety precautions.