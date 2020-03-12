Opioid tracking legislation gets approval from Missouri Senate

Oxycodone is the generic name for a range of opioid pain killing tablets.

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate approved a long sought-after prescription drug monitoring program Thursday designed to stem the abuse of opioids.On a 21-10 vote, the Senate sent the measure back to the House for final approval after modifying the plan to address privacy concerns. If approved in the House, the proposed law would go to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.Action came as the Senate announced it would cancel next week’s session over concerns about coronavirus. The Legislature was already scheduled to go on spring break for the final week of March. The House will remain in session next week.The proposed law would create a statewide electronic prescription-monitoring database requiring medical providers to track drug prescriptions with the potential for abuse. Missouri is the lone state without a statewide program.The database allows physicians and pharmacists to see a patient’s prescription history so they can intervene if it appears the person is addicted to the pills.In the absence of a statewide program, St. Louis County created its own that now covers about 85% of the state’s residents.Approval of the drug monitoring program came after the Senate agreed to alter the House version to put a task force in charge of overseeing the program, rather than a state agency.The committee would put licensed medical professionals, such as physicians and pharmacists, in charge of the collection and use of data. The amendment also limits access to the database by law enforcement agencies as a way to minimize privacy concerns.The sponsor of the legislation, Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said the amendment takes the idea of possible government intrusion out of the database.“Government doesn’t have access to the database,” Luetkemeyer said. “You really don’t need government involvement.”Conservative Republicans have long fought the creation of the program because of privacy worries.Among the Republicans voting “no” were Sens. Bill Eigel of Weldon Spring, Andrew Koenig of Manchester and Bob Onder of Lake Saint Louis.Business groups, however, supported the legislation.“This statewide PDMP will serve as a critical tool physicians and pharmacists need to identify patients who pill shop,” said Daniel P. Mehan, Missouri Chamber President and CEO. “This will not only help prevent deaths and address the trends of addiction in our state, it will also help lower costs associated with prescription drug abuse for employers.”The legislation is House Bill 1693.

But the driver of the opioid epidemic has changed, causing more and more people to die. In 2018, there were 307 fatal overdoses in St. Louis County alone.

