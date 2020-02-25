🔥Opera Undone review: Stripped down but bracing Puccini🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Puccini’s operas work on a large scale: big voices, grand emotions, lavish settings, gigantic orchestral waves that sweep everything before them. What happens if you dispense with most of that and strip Puccini back to basics?

Step forward Opera Undone, Adam Spreadbury-Maher’s drastic English-language reduction that offers two Puccini operas for the price of one. Gone is the orchestra, replaced by a somewhat clunky electric keyboard (played by David Eaton). Gone, too, the grand sets and much of the action.

Tosca usually lasts a couple of hours, La bohème over 100 minutes; here you get both in two hours. The evening opens with Tosca, with just four singers. We’re no longer in a police state where Scarpia rules by fear; instead he’s a mafia capo. His sadistic streak survives, as do the big vocal confrontations, but the dramatic skeleton has been stripped so bare that it’s difficult to grasp how or why Scarpia has the power of life and death over those around him.

La bohème works better. It’s set in contemporary London, which allows for plentiful textual amendments, including much effing and jeffing. Rodolfo is struggling to finish the latest draft of his next play; Mimi is a guy he’s met on Grindr.

The gender switch alters the sexual dynamic not at all, and when death comes to call, the effect is as wrenching as in any more lavish production. Opera Undone? Maybe not, but in La bohème, at least, Puccini gets a bracing make-over.

Until March 7

