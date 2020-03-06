🔥Onward review: Pixar's rainbow portrait is the picture of progress🔥

Going Out in London Discover

This rainbow-coloured Pixar adventure is set in a mythical universe where centaurs have mobile phones (a popular ring tone, in these parts, is Marvin Gaye’s Let’s Get it On). Also on display: unicorn cop, Specter (Lena Waithe), aka Disney’s “first openly LGBTQ cartoon character”.

Specter looks like The Simpsons’ Kang and Kodos. And if you cough you’ll miss her big line. Is this an outrage? Nah. Gay characters shouldn’t have to be Cara Delevingne cute. And, when kids watch this on DVD, they’ll be able to savour the bit where Specter (empathetic; down-to-earth) refers to the challenges of raising her “girlfriend’s daughter”. Pixar loves lesbian mums. You can spot them in Finding Dory and Toy Story 4. But those were walk-on parts. Here’s a gay mum with a name and a voice. Onwards and upwards!

Now the tricky part. Pixar’s best works are visually bedazzling and scientifically sound — worthy of Leonardo da Vinci. Let’s just say that Onward’s director, Dan Scanlon, isn’t quite in that league.

The film hinges on a spell that resurrects a dead dad. The spell is imperfectly performed by elf brothers, Ian (Tom Holland) and Barley (Chris Pratt) which means that said dad is only solid from the waist down. In the film, the dad’s legs can move and feel good vibrations. Eh? Our legs only move because our brains tell them to. Since the dad has no brain, his legs, by rights, should be inert. The film is dumber than it should be, though it has warmth on its side.

Ian and Barley Lightfoot are socially awkward (friendless, as well as girlfriendless). On top of that, Ian, thanks to his mum, (Julia Louis-Dreyfus; ace), is a dab hand at sewing. These boys, in other words, are the opposite of macho. As they go on a quest to find the rest of their dad’s body, they get more and more adorable. As do the dad’s legs. The way the dad’s shoes grope around, trying to check that both Ian and Barley are within reach, is incredibly moving.

This is a story about how chronic grief warps us. It’s also about how support makes us light on our toes. Ian and Barley cross a chasm of doom, flush with delight when their dad starts dancing and — sob! — have to say goodbye to him for ever. Do families need fathers? Scanlon delivers a love song to atypical clans, which couldn’t end on a sweeter, or clearer, note.