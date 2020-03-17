🔥Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces state of emergency🔥

Posted by — March 17, 2020 in News Leave a reply
ontario-premier-doug-ford-announces-state-of-emergency

A small group of pedestrians pass through Nathan Phillips Square in front of Toronto City Hall as Torontonians adjust to the new normal.Stan Behal/Toronto Sun/Postmedia Network

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency, he announced Tuesday morning.

“This is a decision that was not made lightly.”

When a state of emergency is declared, the province has the power to limit personal travel, close down and public or private buildings and fix prices for goods to prevent unreasonable inflation.

In Ontario, a state of emergency can only last up to 14 days. If the province’s Lieutenant Governor wants to extend it, he may do so for an additional 14 days before the initial state of emergency has ended.

You May Also Like

us-to-withdraw-troops-from-three-iraq-bases-amid-growing-tensions

🔥US to withdraw troops from three Iraq bases amid growing tensions🔥

nfl-draft-2020:-date,-start-time,-how-it-works,-draft-order-and-top-prospects

🔥NFL Draft 2020: Date, start time, how it works, draft order and top prospects🔥

a-survival-guide-to-working-from-home-as-a-single-parent

🔥A survival guide to working from home as a single parent🔥

euro-2020-postponed-until-next-year-following-uefa-conference

🔥Euro 2020 postponed until next year following Uefa conference🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *