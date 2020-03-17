🔥Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces state of emergency🔥

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency, he announced Tuesday morning.

“This is a decision that was not made lightly.”

When a state of emergency is declared, the province has the power to limit personal travel, close down and public or private buildings and fix prices for goods to prevent unreasonable inflation.

In Ontario, a state of emergency can only last up to 14 days. If the province’s Lieutenant Governor wants to extend it, he may do so for an additional 14 days before the initial state of emergency has ended.