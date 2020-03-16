🔥Ontario government moves to protect workers affected by COVID-19🔥

Ontario Premier Doug Ford along with Minister Christine Elliott, Ontario’s Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Ontario’s Minister of Finance and Peter Bethlenfalvy, President of the Treasury Board, videotape a message to Ontario residents from his office regarding the province’s efforts to manage the coronavirus pandemic. Friday March 13, 2020.Stan Behal / Postmedia Network

The Ontario government announced planned legislation Monday that would protect workers affected by COVID-19. The proposed legislation would ensure workers who are in self-isolation or who have to care for family members because of the infection will not lose their jobs, Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced at a news conference at Queen’s Park.

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips announced at the same conference that he will present a fiscal update on March 25 in lieu of a full budget.

Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, announced that the province is not ordering bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses closed for now. He said the province is taking the advice from Ontario’s chief medical officer of health. And if and when that advice changes, the province will act.

More to come.

