Only couple dozen Mardi Gras revelers caught breaking the law so far

Attendees reach for an airborne beaded necklace during the annual Bud Light Grand Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in St. Louis. An estimated 1,000 floats traveled more than three miles from Busch Stadium to Soulard and the Anheuser-Busch Brewery.

Lexi Browning

So far, seems most of the 400,000 or so Mardi Gras revelers in Soulard are staying out of trouble. Serious trouble, anyways.As of 4:30 p.m., 26 subjects have been arrested at the day-long festivities, according to St. Louis police. The subjects face various charges including minor in possession of alcohol, possessing false identification and procuring beer for a minor.“To my knowledge, there have not been any ‘assault’ related arrests at this time,” stated St. Louis Police Officer Michelle Woodling in an e-mail.A complete tally of arrests won’t be available until Monday morning.

