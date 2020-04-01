🔥Only 2,000 NHS staff out of 1.2 million have been tested for coronavirus, Government says🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Around 2,000 of the 1.2 million NHS staff have been tested for coronavirus so far – working out to just one in around 600.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “In terms of NHS frontline staff who have been tested overall, it’s now over 2,000 and staff will be getting the results fed back to them over the next few days.”

He later added: “We’re very clear that we want more testing to be carried out, and that we are working with NHS England, Public Health England and others to ensure that happens.”

Asked when the UK started placing orders for key coronavirus test components, the PM’s spokesman said: “We’ve been working with industry throughout.

“But as the chief medical officer and deputy chief medical officer have both set out, there is a global demand for reagents.

“But it’s clear from industry that they are working as hard as they can in order to support the NHS, and we are working alongside them.”