only

🔥Only🔥

Entertainment
mariya smith0

Summary:

After a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are forced into hiding from both the illness and the savages who hunt the few surviving women. Trapped inside their over-sterilized apartment, the couple’s relationship and sense of sanity begins to crumble. WhenAfter a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are forced into hiding from both the illness and the savages who hunt the few surviving women. Trapped inside their over-sterilized apartment, the couple’s relationship and sense of sanity begins to crumble. When Eva’s desperation for a normal life becomes as dangerous as the world outside, the couple escapes their self-imposed quarantine to fight for their lives.… Expand

Genre(s):

Sci-Fi, Drama, Romance

Rating:

Not Rated

Runtime:
98 min

Related Posts

baaghi-3-full-movie-download-|-tiger-shroff-|-filmywap,-tamilrockers-2020

Baaghi 3 Full Movie Download | Tiger Shroff | Filmywap, Tamilrockers 2020

mariya smith
the-best-teen-tv-shows-on-netflix

The Best Teen TV Shows on Netflix

mariya smith
i-was-at-home,-but

🔥I Was at Home, But🔥

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *