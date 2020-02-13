🔥One-year-old girl in 'serious condition' after dog attack in Derbyshire🔥

A one-year-old girl is in a ‘serious condition’ after being bitten by a dog.

The young child was taken to hospital after the attack in Long Eaton, Derbyshire, on Tuesday evening.

Derbyshire Police said officers and ambulance crews were called to a house in Beech Avenue at about 5.40pm.

The force said in a statement: “A one-year-old girl was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital for further treatment.

“She remains in a serious condition.”

The dog was seized by officers, police said.

Derbyshire Police has also appealed for information over another unconnected dog attack in Long Eaton in which an 86-year-old man was injured.

The incident happened at around 11am on February 3 as the man walked on Meadow Lane.

The force said the victim was attacked by “two German Shepherd-type dogs” who left two bite marks.

PCSO Matt Boyer said: “The victim did not see where the dogs came from or where they went.

“One of the bites to his arm is particularly nasty and will require skin grafting. He has been left very shaken after the attack.”