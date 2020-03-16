🔥One woman killed in Maryland Heights house fire🔥

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — A woman in her 80s was killed in a house fire on Saturday morning and a man was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, Maryland Heights Fire Chief Steve Olshwanger said on Sunday.Firefighters were called to a home on De Runtz Avenue at about 10: 30 Saturday and found heavy smoke coming from all sides of the home, Olshwanger said. Once firefighters entered, they found they could hardly move due to clutter in the home, which the chief described as “almost hoarding conditions.””Picture a house completely full of dark smoke,” Olshwanger said. “You’re bumping into things, you can’t move right or left, and you can barely go forward. And you don’t know what (anything) is because you can’t see. It’s very dangerous.”Firefighters took the woman out of the house and she was transported to an area hospital, but she later died. An elderly man escaped before firefighters had arrived and was also taken to an area hospital with smoke inhalation.Maryland Heights firefighters called for assistance since the fire was “very manpower intensive with all of the stuff in the house,” Olshwanger said. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 45 minutes, he said.Investigators still don’t know an exact cause, but the fire does not appear to be suspicious.