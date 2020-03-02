🔥One Way Colin Trevorrow Is Making Jurassic World: Dominion’s Set Comfortable For Everyone🔥

Making a movie like Jurassic World: Dominion is bound to be an enterprise that will tire everyone, even director Colin Trevorrow, but in the best way possible. Developingthe threequel of the Jurassic World franchise is a pretty pressured position, and if you’re going to attempt to deliver a big ticket follow-up, comfort is key. Which is why Trevorrow’s latest social media post is a comforting sight, as he’s had something special cooked up for everyone on set to rest upon.

If you are currently on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion, or dreaming of what that opportunity would be like, you’d be party to sitting in one of these cozy director’s chairs. But what makes these seats even more special is the fact that they’re decorated on the back with the iconic logo of that Steven Spielberg classic, Jurassic Park. Also, in an additional detail provided by Colin Trevorrow in this special Instagram post, these chairs also take on another meaning, as he revealed the following:

We took the names off the chairs. Everyone matters the most.

Colin Trevorrow’s sentiment is quite egalitarian if you ask me, and a beautiful sign of respect to everyone working hard on this would-be summer blockbuster for 2021. Though, in addition to one and all being able to rest as Jurassic family equals on the Jurassic World: Dominion set, there’s also some other reasons why this chair backing is pretty fitting.

First, and most obvious, it was the logo that accompanied the big title reveal we got last week. So as Jurassic World: Dominion is starting to take hold in the hearts and minds of Jurassic fans, that nice throwback displayed on Colin Trevorrow’s official Instagram is going to be further associated with the future of the franchise. But the obvious reason the Jurassic Park logo feels right at home on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion is the fact that this is the first time we’ll be seeing the original trio of Jurassic notables returning to the fold.

As Laura Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant will be reuniting with Jeff Goldblum’s Dr. Ian Malcolm, the memories of 1993’s classic dino fueled rumble will be running pretty deep with all involved. And even in that respect, the more senior members of the Jurassic Park cast are sharing the same chairs with Jurassic World’s relatively fresh cast members who have seen the series through its more modern incarnation. However, that doesn’t mean the final film’s marketing will use that same iconography when it comes time to sell Jurassic World: Dominion.

As Jurassic World swapped the traditional color palette of red and yellow for blue and silver in the first film, and a cracked silver and grey version that sometimes boasted red hot lava and embers for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, there could be another new variant that is being withheld until the marketing campaign for Jurassic World: Dominion fully takes off. Though whether that’s the final logo or not, there’s still a pretty good reason for using the standard ’93 variant of Jurassic Park.

While Colin Trevorrow, his cast, and his crew are in their current shooting location of British Columbia, it’s nice to know that the entire company are respected as a unit. No one’s chair is more important, or more possessive, than anyone else’s. You could basically sit in any chair, at any time, and you know you’re one with your co-workers. And there’s no better symbol that could be used on the set of Jurassic World: Dominion than that of the dream that kicked it all off.

Jurassic World: Dominion busts through the gates of secrecy on June 11, 2021, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend between now and then for all of the latest updates surrounding this secretive project.