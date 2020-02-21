🔥'One punch and Tyson Fury is done!' David Haye's prediction for the rematch with Deontay Wilder🔥

Tyson Fury saying he’s going for the knockout punch is a red herring. He’ll do what he always does, just look at his past 10 boxing performances.

It’s like a tennis player at Wimbledon saying he’s suddenly going to play left-handed.

Why would Fury all of a sudden do something he’s never done before? So, again, he’ll use his feet and do the double jab — body, head — which he has always used so effectively.

In the first fight, Tyson did a boxing masterclass, won the majority of rounds and I had him pipping it on points. Admittedly, most referees would have stopped the fight when he lay motionless on the canvas in the 12th but he got up and won the remainder of the round.

By that point, Deontay Wilder was totally exhausted and had run out of steam.

This time, he needs to be much more patient, he knows he made mistakes and that he can pick his shots — in the rematch that’s the big difference.

He actually did that to good effect in the fight against Luis Ortiz and showed, unlike in the first Fury fight, he can be a lot more patient. What he needs to do is accept he doesn’t mind losing the first few rounds and believe that Fury cannot fail to walk onto one big shot.

With Fury, the big concern for me is the change of trainer. I didn’t think when he made the call to get rid of Ben Davison and replace him with Sugar Hill Steward that that was the best move ahead of the biggest fight against arguably the most dangerous heavyweight of all time.

In Pictures | Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury press conference

Instead, he’s gone for a new mentality, a new philosophy when what he needs is the tried and tested, and what he knows day in, day out. With such a big adjustment, it opens the way for errors. And against a fighter with Wilder’s one-punch power, it only takes one mistake. So, one crack and he’s done and, for me, it’s not a risk worth taking and could prove costly.

BT Sport Box Office will show Tyson Fury against Deontay Wilder exclusively live tomorrow. Wilder v Fury II can be watched on BT TV, Virgin TV, Sky, online or the BT Sport Box Office App. Go to bt.com/sport/box-office