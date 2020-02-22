You are the owner of this article.

One person trapped in house fire in south St. Louis, officials say

ST. LOUIS — One person was trapped Friday when a fire erupted at a home in south St. Louis near Carondelet Park.Heavy fire was showing when firefighters arrived at the one-story home shortly after noon, fire officials said.Emergency personnel responded to the 3700 block of Robert Avenue, which is about six blocks south of the park.No other information was immediately available.This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.

Caller had claimed she was being held hostage, prompting officers to rush to a home last week.

Nine others also are accused of fraud in a scheme involving illegal drug prescriptions, federal prosecutors said.

A report by the Missouri Highway Patrol says the man acknowledged the drug use prior to the Valentine’s Day collision that killed four.

Charges were filed after the girl gave birth Tuesday.

Dwight Washington, of St. Louis, suffered a serious head injury in the assault Saturday and died a day later, police said.

The Highway Patrol will be submitting its report to St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar for consideration of charges.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics