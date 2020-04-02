🔥One Perfect Scene: Hunger, Steve McQueen and the ultimate introduction to Michael Fassbender🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

With the UK in lockdown, there’s never been a better time for film fans to discover new cinema. With that in mind, we’ve launched One Perfect Scene, a new regular feature where we take a close look at one perfect scene to introduce movie fans to a specific genre, era, actor or filmmaker. You can catch up with the series here.

A quiet, uninterrupted shot of two actors sharing a cigarette and chatting politics perhaps doesn’t sound a star-making turn, but it was for Michael Fassbender, who in 17 minutes sat with his face mostly in shadow, established himself as one of cinema’s unmissable, mercurial talents.

It came in 2008’s Hunger, Steve McQueen’s bruising portrayal of IRA man Bobby Sands’ hunger strike. Fassbender played Sands, a republican prisoner who staged protests in an attempt to regain political status after having it revoked by the British government.

The scene is Hunger’s centrepiece. It sees moderate Belfast priest Father Moran, played by Liam Cunningham, join Sands in the prison meeting room. They sit perhaps a foot apart and start almost as boxers, jabbing and barbing each other. Things settle as they size things up; they slip into something like small talk, chatting jobs, bureaucracy, the priest’s jealously of his younger brother. They joke about the joys of smoking.

Then things change. The scene doesn’t, of course; it is unwavering, unbroken, the light unshifting. We never really see the pair’s faces; for most of the scene, there’s more clarity in the smoke that their expressions, and so we listen closely, intently. “So, what did you call me here for?” asks the Father. “What, is that the idle banter over with?” shoots back Sands, his voice lilting, teasing. ​

The two are there to try and understand each other; Moran wants to understand Sands and his protest. They’re simply talking, but it’s back and forth, constant chatter, the points getting harder and harder, spilling out faster and faster. Yet neither shout; the chat is a rare moment of quiet in a film marked by its stripped-down scenes of dirty protests and brutal beatings. For all the scenes of violence and harrowing conditions in the prison, this discussion has the most impact. Being unbroken, with no relief for those watching, the sequence is strange and compelling – more like something from an art project or theatre piece than a scene from a commercial film. Perhaps it’s no surprise, given director McQueen won the Turner Prize as a visual artist in 1999 before turning to film.

Fassbender, though, is the reason it works so beautifully. It’s the innate contrasts and complexities in his performance that makes the scene so compelling: every detail is considered, but never mannered. The way he holds his weakened hand against the table, as if it’s being pushed down by the weight of the cigarette, is inspired. So is the manner in which Fassbender conveys Sands’ geniality by asking about the priest’s “wee brother” with a whimsical note in his voice – only moments later to lean forward with an accusatory air: “There’s a war going on, I thought you might understand”. This subtlety and these contrasts drive the scene along. It was a bold decision for McQueen to include such a long shot but he was right to trust the strength of Fassbender’s abilities. In other hands, it could so easily have been tedious and indulgent.

“There’s a fragility and a femininity to him, but also a masculinity that can translate. You’re not in awe of him. You’re part of him. He pulls you in. And that’s what you want from an actor. You want people to look at him and see themselves,” was how director Steve McQueen described Fassbender in 2012, going so far as to compare him to a young Marlon Brando.

This mix of fragility and masculinity are apparent here. The actor underwent 10 weeks of fasting before filming began to lose almost three stone, and immersed himself during production by avoiding speaking to anyone but McQueen on set. One glance at his fragile frame is enough to tell you about the character’s situation and the treatment he’s suffered. Physically, he’s a broken man, but the fact that Fassbender is able to convey the character’s resilience and determination is remarkable. He makes subtle movements towards Cunningham in his seat, as if the strength of his convictions are pulling him forward. Later he holds his gaze with unblinking eyes when telling a story about drowning a wounded foal in a river, as if he’s daring him to look away and not take his convictions seriously. Anyone can lose weight for a role, but his ability to convey inner strength and conviction sets him apart.

The film is relentless and often despairing, but this scene helps it find humanity in depravity. From sharing a joke and a cigarette, the two men end up discussing what it means to believe in something enough to put your life on the line for it. They’re discussing something so much bigger than themselves, and Fassbender holds the viewer in his sore, beaten hands, pulling them along.

“In some ways you have to understand what were the reasons to live and what were the reasons to die,” McQueen said about the sequence. Tragically, and somewhat inevitably, the priest is unable to dissuade Sands, but his convictions are still laid bare for all to see.

In the twelve years since, Fassbender has straddled indie hits and mainstream franchises simultaneously; still, we have Hunger to thank for that. Without those 17 minutes, it might have all been very different.