🔥One Of Little Women’s Best Scenes Has Been Memed To Death🔥

Who would have guessed a movie based on a classic novel about a group of 19th century sisters would become the latest internet viral sensation? Well, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women has. After being nominated for six Oscars and crossing a box office milestone a couple weeks ago, it’s official – it’s pretty much impossible to go on Twitter right without seeing one specific scene in the movie meme-ified.

It’s been building up since the release of Little Women back in December, but now it has really exploded. Saoirse Ronan’s Jo March and Timothée Chalamet’s Laurie arguing in a beautiful green field is everyone’s favorite meme. Its uses are limitless. Check out the five second clip:

We’ve all been there. The immortalized scene comes two-thirds through the Best Picture nominee when Laurie confesses his love for Jo March after growing up together. But Jo doesn’t think it’s a good idea to be together. She’s uninterested in marrying him despite his affections and the societal pressures on her to marry. The scene informs a big change made to Louisa May Alcott’s book as well. Here’s another one to keep it going:

It’s an impassioned scene that shows Saoirse Ronan’s acting chops and reveals an important aspect of her character. She is resisting what she’s supposed to do because she does not have romantic feelings for Laurie. He tries to convince her otherwise, but she knows she’ll be unhappy if she chooses this path. Check out this one about The Mandalorian:

It feels like this moment just works with anything, doesn’t it? It has become an especially fun way to show an emotion about specific things. Wait… is Saoirse Ronan so good of an actor that she created a new feeling? Here’s another film-related one to chuckle at:

He just can’t! Martin Scorsese is about to make a movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert de Niro called Killers of the Flower Moon. But, never mind that. Let’s get back to what’s important here: Little Women memes.

Deleting Twitter would mean less of this hilarious Little Women moment. Someone even took to social media to change up the scene. Check it:

It’s seriously a great scene and this meme doesn’t exactly do it justice. It follows a massive wave of memes surrounding Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story in which Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson take part in a heated argument as well.

Little Women has made an impressive $191 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. It’s Greta Gerwig’s second directorial movie after 2017’s Lady Bird – where Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet also get into a heated bit, but the heartbreaking is reversed.

Real cool that after over 150 years of Little Women existing, the story is more relevant than ever.