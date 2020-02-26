One man shot to death, second critically hurt in shooting inside home in Greater Ville neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police say homicide detectives are investigating in the Greater Ville neighborhood after a man was shot to death Tuesday inside a home. Around 9:30 a.m. two men entered the home on the 4800 block of Labadie Avenue and shot two other men inside, police said. One of the shooting victims ran from the home and was taken to a hospital where police said the 44-year-old was in critical but stable condition. No other information was available from authorities Tuesday.

